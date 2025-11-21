RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Todd Suko Sells 75,693 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Todd Suko sold 75,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $1,065,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 711,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,640.32. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.07 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 86.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 529,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 342,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 978,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of RealReal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

