Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Avnet has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

AVT stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 289,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

