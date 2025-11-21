Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Avnet has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Avnet Price Performance
AVT stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $57.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 289,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Microsoft’s AI Superfactory Could Power a Stock Rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Big Tech Stocks Sliding: What’s Behind the Drop?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.