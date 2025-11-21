GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) SVP Russell Stokes Sells 8,000 Shares

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.53. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $307.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
