GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) SVP Russell Stokes Sells 8,000 Shares

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.53. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $307.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

