Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,131 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 8,068,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,417,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,597,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.