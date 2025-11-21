JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 16.3% – What’s Next?

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 659,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average session volume of 86,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

JZR Gold Trading Down 16.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

