Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 20.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 879,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

