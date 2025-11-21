DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 53.6% – What’s Next?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 53.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 214,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 81,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.