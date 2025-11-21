Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Price

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $125.38 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

