Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 10.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

