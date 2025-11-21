Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAP. Wall Street Zen downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. GAP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $11,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,829,502 shares in the company, valued at $64,795,595.80. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 200,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $4,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,627,388.58. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,064 shares of company stock worth $22,011,784. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth about $322,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth about $32,655,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.