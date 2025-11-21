TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

ADBE opened at $312.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.61. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.09 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

