ASOS (LON:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ASOS had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%.

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 230.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £274.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

