Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Releases Earnings Results

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of LON MTU opened at GBX 98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.98. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 85.76 and a 1 year high of GBX 107.50.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile
Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.
We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.
