Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Releases Earnings Results

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LON MTU opened at GBX 98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.98. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 85.76 and a 1 year high of GBX 107.50.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

