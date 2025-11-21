Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.31), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.

Valneva Trading Up 0.2%

VALN stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. Valneva has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $749.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Valneva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valneva to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Valneva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

