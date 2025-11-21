Watchman Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

