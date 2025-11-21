Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,305,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,751 shares in the company, valued at $108,922,265.19. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,583.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,401.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.