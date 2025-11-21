Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,198 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,130,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $528.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

