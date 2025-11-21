Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Liquidity Services updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Shares of LQDT opened at $25.71 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $803.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $148,312.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 164,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,226.90. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

