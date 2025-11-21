Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 607,794 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Insmed were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,224.30. This trade represents a 57.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,958,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,599.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 252,922 shares of company stock worth $43,533,383 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $199.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $208.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

