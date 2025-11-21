Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 615,692 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,518,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,692 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,167,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,750 shares of company stock worth $55,682,535. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Barclays cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

