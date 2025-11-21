Swiss National Bank Has $361.20 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of MercadoLibre worth $361,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,854.71.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,899.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,230.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,364.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

