Swiss National Bank Buys 214,400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of QUALCOMM worth $533,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.59 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $27,735,930 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

