Spotify Technology $SPOT Stock Position Lowered by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $590.68 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $443.21 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

