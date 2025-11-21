Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Copart by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.