Willis Investment Counsel Buys 9,576 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average of $237.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

