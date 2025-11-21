Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $187.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.58. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

