Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Down 15% After Analyst Downgrade

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) fell 15% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 195 to GBX 180. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Crest Nicholson traded as low as GBX 138.90 and last traded at GBX 138.90. 3,324,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 254 to GBX 251 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.58. The company has a market capitalization of £330.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

