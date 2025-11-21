Sophon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.78 Million (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Sophon has a total market cap of $31.81 million and approximately $16.78 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sophon token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sophon has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,174.63 or 0.99558697 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sophon launched on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. The official website for Sophon is sophon.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.01651882 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $13,804,855.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sophon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sophon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

