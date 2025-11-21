Immutable X (IMX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $612.60 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $612.60 million and approximately $43.05 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,988,972,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

