United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Critical Analysis

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bancorp and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 German American Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Given German American Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Bancorp pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and German American Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $31.13 million 2.43 $7.40 million $1.30 10.06 German American Bancorp $330.60 million 4.37 $83.81 million $2.86 13.47

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 16.44% 11.96% 0.90% German American Bancorp 22.19% 12.40% 1.53%

Summary

German American Bancorp beats United Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

