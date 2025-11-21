Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.03 Million

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Hamster Kombat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $16.03 million and $9.63 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00026222 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $7,975,245.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

