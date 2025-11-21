Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) vs. Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) and Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Innospec pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec pays out -5,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innospec has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Innospec is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Innospec has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Liquide has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 1.08% 10.89% 7.70% Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innospec and Air Liquide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.79 billion 0.98 $35.60 million ($0.03) -2,353.17 Air Liquide $29.28 billion 3.74 $3.58 billion N/A N/A

Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Innospec.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innospec and Air Liquide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 2 0 0 1 2.00 Air Liquide 0 3 2 1 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Innospec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innospec beats Air Liquide on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of commercial trucking, marine and aviation engines, power station generators, heating oil, and other industrial machinery applications. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for drilling, completion, fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

