Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires 165,580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 19.9%

BATS EFAV opened at $83.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $69.19 and a 52 week high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

