Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $238,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. The company has a market cap of $242.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

