Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

