Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Moog had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Moog Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Moog stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Moog has a 1-year low of $152.20 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.45.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

