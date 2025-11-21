Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.950-8.250 EPS.

Maximus Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. Maximus has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maximus by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 941.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

