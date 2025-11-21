Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.22.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $441.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

