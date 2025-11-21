JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.35 Billion Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $3,347,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $441.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.20 and its 200 day moving average is $501.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.