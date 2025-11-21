Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,693 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 2.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $63,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $144.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.