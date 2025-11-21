Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 11,566 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ZTS opened at $115.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
