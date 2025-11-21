Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $5,331,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 151,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.36 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

