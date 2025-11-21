Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 867,476 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,217,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 867,476 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $940,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $303.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.