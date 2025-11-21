Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 149,149 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,985,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $982,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,707 shares of company stock valued at $127,140,411. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.