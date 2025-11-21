Franklin Resources Inc. Has $835.99 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,994,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $835,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $336.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.91. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $345.84.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

