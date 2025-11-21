Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.5%

VVV opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 18,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

