UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 392,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.