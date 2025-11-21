Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 20.0% increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Bay Commercial Bank has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Bay Commercial Bank Stock Up 0.2%
BCML stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.55. Bay Commercial Bank has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $30.96.
Bay Commercial Bank Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
