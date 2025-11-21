Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 20.0% increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Bay Commercial Bank has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Bay Commercial Bank Stock Up 0.2%

BCML stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.55. Bay Commercial Bank has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

Bay Commercial Bank Company Profile

Bay Commercial Bank ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

