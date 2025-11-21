Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

