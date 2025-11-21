First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a 0.7% increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 358,121 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 899,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

